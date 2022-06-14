What Is Breath Work? And Can It Help Your Sports Performance?

A fairly broad term, breath work refers to any type of breathing exercise or technique that intentionally changes your breathing pattern.

In yoga, breath work takes the form of pranayama. According to a 2020 randomised controlled clinical trial published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, the practice—which consists of a series of controlled breathing exercises—was found to reduce anxiety. Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, or fMRI, researchers discovered that one month of pranayama practice led to significant changes in activity and connectivity of areas in the brain involved in processing emotions and anxiety.

Breath work is also a key component of other mind-body activities, including Pilates and meditation. But breath work isn't reserved for yoga and meditation buffs. It's also used by athletes in various sports looking for an edge over their competition.

"I would define 'breath work' more as 'breath control', or being able to control one's breath for athletic performance or competition", says Todd Buckingham, Ph.D., lead exercise physiologist at Mary Free Bed Sports Rehabilitation Performance Lab.



According to Buckingham, the ability to control your breath may be more important in some sports than others. For example, free divers (people who dive underwater to varying depths without breathing equipment), swimmers and athletes in target sports (such as archery or the biathlon) are examples of athletes whose performance relies heavily on breath control.

For most athletes, the consequences of substandard breath control aren't nearly as dramatic as they are for free divers, for example. However, learning how to breathe when exercising or controlling your breath may benefit your sports and exercise performance.