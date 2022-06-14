Just Landed: The Nike App. Learn More

Dina Asher-Smith
Last updated: May 12, 2021

Boobs. Cramps. Periods. Taboo topics? Not for Dina Asher-Smith. See how she's changing the conversation for the next generation of female athletes.

Early on in her career, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith learnt to stop chasing the unattainable. Now, this World Champion Sprinter is breaking more than records: She's dismantling age-old perceptions of what it's like to be a woman in sport—by talking about the stuff women used to only whisper about. We sat down with Dina to discuss her desire to become a new kind of role model—one she wishes she had as a young girl.

How did sport inspire a shift in how you view your body?

DINA ASHER-SMITH: Sport has always defined the way that I view my body. Whether I've pushed my own expectations or whether I've broken a record, that's where my sense of pride comes from. But when I step out of the sporting world and speak to young girls, I realise their sense of pride comes from other places. They compare their bodies, and that can bring anxieties.

"Sport has always defined the way that I view my body".

– Dina Asher-Smith

New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

There's the perception that to be an athlete, you need to be this perfect version of yourself. What kind of advice can you give to women who believe that perception?

DINA: I'd always encourage people to just stop chasing perfection. I would chase excellence. I would chase trying to be brilliant. Don't be down on yourself if you don't fit a model of perfection. You can be great without being perfect.

New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

"Don't be down on yourself if you don't fit a model of perfection. You can be great without being perfect".

– Dina Asher-Smith

New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

Why is it important for you to talk about things such as boobs, cramps and periods—especially to younger women?

DINA: When I came into elite sport, it was one of those things that was very hush-hush. When I talk to younger girls about my experiences, some of the most common questions I tend to get are about sports bras, going through puberty and participating in a sporting lifestyle. It's important that we're honest about these things.

"It's important that we're honest about these things".

– Dina Asher-Smith

New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith
New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith
New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

If you could share a couple of things with young girls about what it really means to be a female athlete, what would they be?

DINA: I would say it is so much fun. It's given me so much confidence. I've pushed myself to places I didn't even think were possible. You can be brilliant at whatever you set your mind to. I think sport is a fantastic way that you can experience that in real time. You can redefine yourself every single day.

"You can be brilliant at whatever you set your mind to".

– Dina Asher-Smith

Director: Ruth Ossai @ruthossaistudio
Photographer: Sophie Jones @sophographylondon

New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

New Icons: Dina Asher-Smith

