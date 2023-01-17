Released in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was the first global release of the franchise and the first shoe in the line to feature its signature "over-moulded" mesh. Another notable feature on the Air Jordan 4 OGs was the Nike Air logo featured on the heel, a nod to the way Jordan himself always appeared on the court, defying gravity. The shoe appeared in Spike Lee's film, Do The Right Thing, transcending the world of sport to make a significant impact on pop culture forever.