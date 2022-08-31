Com linhas descontraídas, o look de pista tradicional e, claro, amortecimento Air visível, as Nike Air Max SC são o complemento perfeito para qualquer visual. A mistura rica de materiais garante profundidade, ao mesmo tempo que as torna umas sapatilhas leves e resistentes para utilização no dia a dia.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.7 Estrelas
AmandaC - 31/08/2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31/08/2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01/07/2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.