Apresentando o design original ondulado inspirado nos comboios de alta velocidade japoneses, as Nike Air Max 97 permitem impulsionar o teu estilo à máxima velocidade. Pegando na revolucionária unidade Nike Air a todo o comprimento que revolucionou o mundo do running e acrescentando cores frescas e detalhes revigorantes, estas sapatilhas garantem conforto de primeira classe.
Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.
4.6 Estrelas
AlanE - 05/07/2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14/01/2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09/01/2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts