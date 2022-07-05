Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Nike Air Max 97

      Sapatilhas para homem

      179,99 €

      Os melhor cotados
      Branco/Preto/Cinzento Wolf
      Preto/Branco
      Preto/Branco/Preto
      Desenha o teu próprio produto do Nike By You

      Apresentando o design original ondulado inspirado nos comboios de alta velocidade japoneses, as Nike Air Max 97 permitem impulsionar o teu estilo à máxima velocidade. Pegando na revolucionária unidade Nike Air a todo o comprimento que revolucionou o mundo do running e acrescentando cores frescas e detalhes revigorantes, estas sapatilhas garantem conforto de primeira classe.

      • Cor apresentada: Branco/Preto/Cinzento Wolf
      • Estilo: 921826-101

      Avaliações (87)

      4.6 Estrelas

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 05/07/2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 14/01/2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 09/01/2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts