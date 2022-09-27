As primeiras Air Max de lifestyle da Nike proporcionam estilo, conforto e uma grande personalidade sob a forma das Nike Air Max 270. O design inspira-se nos ícones Air Max, apresentando a maior inovação da Nike com a sua janela ampla e uma nova gama de cores.
tancerzwwa - 27/09/2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05/09/2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 24/08/2022
