      Nike Air Max 270

      Sapatilhas para homem

      159,99 €

      Branco/Branco/Preto
      Preto/Preto/Preto
      Preto/Branco/Vermelho Solar/Anthracite

      As primeiras Air Max de lifestyle da Nike proporcionam estilo, conforto e uma grande personalidade sob a forma das Nike Air Max 270. O design inspira-se nos ícones Air Max, apresentando a maior inovação da Nike com a sua janela ampla e uma nova gama de cores.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Branco/Vermelho Solar/Anthracite
      • Estilo: AH8050-002

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • Fica-te pequeno. Recomendamos que encomendes meio tamanho acima.

      Envio e devoluções grátis

      Entrega normal gratuita com a tua Nike Membership.

      Avaliações (317)

      4.1 Estrelas

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27/09/2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05/09/2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24/08/2022

        graffi laterali