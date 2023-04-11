Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Men
      Women
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Graphic Training Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Graphic Training Tank
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Women's Standard Fit Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Women's Standard Fit Tank
      €29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S. Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV A.P.S.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Trousers
      €109.99
      Nike Ready
      Nike Ready Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Ready
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Fitness Top
      €42.99
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Women's Knit Tennis Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT
      Women's Knit Tennis Trousers
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Men's Shorts
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Jordan x Billie Eilish Women's T-shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Women's T-shirt
      €59.99
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's 7/8 Fleece Joggers
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      €34.99
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Graphic Running Leggings
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy Men's Hooded Shell Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Storm-FIT Legacy
      Men's Hooded Shell Jacket
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Sold Out
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT ADV Rafa
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Alpha
      Nike Alpha Women's High-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alpha
      Women's High-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
      €64.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV 'Rope de Dope'
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV 'Rope de Dope' Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV 'Rope de Dope'
      Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      €179.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.