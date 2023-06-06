Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      €69.99
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Fleece Hoodie
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      €69.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Therma
      Nike Therma Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma
      Men's Therma-FIT Full-Zip Fitness Top
      €74.99
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Rise 365
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief Running Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365 Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Rise 365
      Men's Short-Sleeve Trail Running Top
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      €32.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      €49.99
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €149.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 1/2-Length Racing Tights
      €74.99
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      €64.99
      Nike Totality
      Nike Totality Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Totality
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Men's Running Trousers

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.