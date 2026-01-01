Sale Nike Air Max 95 trainers and shoes: iconic designs with a lightweight feel
Explore distinctive designs in the Nike Air Max 95 sale, and find your new go-to pair for less. Built to turn heads, these shoes feature layered uppers that mix glossy and matte finishes for that signature textured look. Durable synthetic leather keeps them durable, while textile overlays and breathable mesh maximise airflow—so you stay cool all day.
You'll find comfortable options in our Air Max 95 sale. Visible Air units in the heel provide a springy sensation, so you stay light on your feet. Plus, foam midsoles deliver plush comfort for long-lasting wear. You'll also notice flex grooves in the midsole and outsole that allow unrestricted movement—whether you're training hard or taking it easy. Meanwhile, you'll feel secure with every step, thanks to rubber outsoles that give traction across different surfaces.
Searching for shoes that help you stand out? The designs in our Nike Air Max 95 shoe sale are inspired by the human form. Think side panels modelled on muscle, along with outsoles and midsoles that are based on the spine. These iconic, wavy designs look streamlined on your feet, while also feeling totally secure.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a pair from the Nike Air Max 95 sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.