Running trousers: streamline your stride
Stay on course in our lightweight running trousers, no matter how far you're going. They're designed to deliver comfort and support for every stride so you can stay focused on your PB. Training in warm weather? Look for options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. It moves sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation, helping you stay dry until the finish line. For maximum ventilation, look out for running pants with thoughtfully placed perforations behind the knees. These allow moisture to escape in the areas you're most likely to feel the heat. Heading out on a long run? Opt for seam-free styles that limit chafing and stretchy materials that let you move with total freedom. When it comes to cuts, choose tapered running bottoms for a streamlined feel, or keep it casual in a roomier pair ideal for low-impact jogging.
When you're focusing on the road ahead, comfort is crucial. Discover running joggers with elastic waistbands and internal drawcords that let you easily adjust your fit. Smooth knit styles feel soft and lightweight against your skin, so keeping the pace is all you need to think about. At Nike, we know small details can make a big difference to performance. That's why you'll find smart features on our running slacks, such as zipped ankle cuffs that make it easy to pull pants on and off over your shoes. Meanwhile, handy pockets keep your running essentials at your fingertips. Look out for zipped pockets at the back that are ideal for keeping your valuables secure.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose trousers for running with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.