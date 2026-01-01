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Kids' Black Shorts

(84)
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Football Shorts
17,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
19,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Sport Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
29,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Flower of Friendship Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Flower of Friendship Shorts
39,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
27,99 €
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Just In
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
79,99 €
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Training Capris
44,99 €
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Printed Sport Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Younger Kids' Dri-FIT Printed Sport Diamond Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
34,99 €
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sold Out
FFF 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
29,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Dri-FIT Biker Shorts
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Biker Shorts
29,99 €
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Younger Kids' Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club French Terry
Younger Kids' Shorts
24,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
24,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Festival Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Festival Shorts
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
27,99 €
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Girls' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Baseline Mesh Shorts
34,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Durasheen Diamond Shorts
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' World Tour Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Goal Mode
Younger Kids' French Terry Shorts
24,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Festival Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Festival Shorts
34,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
27,99 €
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026 Stadium Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Big Kids’ Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
39,99 €
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Girls' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
24,99 €

Kids' black shorts: made for movement

Ensure they're ready for the next adventure in kids' black shorts that let them move and play in comfort. Find styles in woven and knitted materials, from lightweight mesh to warmer fleece and jersey fabrics—all designed to see them through the seasons. Discover stretchy black bike shorts for kids that can be worn alone or under trousers for confident coverage. Kit them out for the pitch in classic football shorts. Help them master their slam dunk in roomy basketball shorts. Or find versatile styles to see them through playtime, PE lessons and sports days.


They can fine-tune their ball skills in comfort in our black shorts for kids. Think baggy fits that fall to just above the knee, made of breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep them cool as they play. Stretchy drawstring waistbands ensure shorts fit just right, while on-seam side pockets are ideal for keeping smaller items safe and close. Mesh linings provide ventilation in high-heat areas and help prevent chafing. Meanwhile, materials such as lightweight brushed fleece and French terry feel as smooth and soft as their favourite joggers.


Help them stay cool with loose-fitting black kids' running shorts that sit at their natural waist and drape to a curved hem. You'll find styles with mesh side panels for breathability. When things heat up, sweat's no problem with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It moves moisture away from the skin for quick evaporation, so kids stay dry and comfortable. For a breezy feel, reach for a two-in-one design featuring a lightweight, roomy outer layer combined with a stretchy pair of inner shorts for comfortable coverage.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose kids' black shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.