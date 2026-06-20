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Nike Black Friday Sports Bras 2025

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Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Printed Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Printed Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
30% off
Nike
Nike Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra Tank Top
30% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
30% off
Nike (M) Alate Minimalist
Nike (M) Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) Alate Minimalist
Women's Light-Support Padded Nursing Sports Bra (Maternity)
30% off
Nike Pro Swoosh
Nike Pro Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Indy Bra
20% off
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Nike Swoosh Medium Support Women's Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh Medium Support
Women's Padded Sports Bra (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
29% off

Nike Black Friday sports bras 2025: find your fit

Experience support in all the right places with our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. Get a clean finish with every outfit, thanks to smooth seams and sleek silhouettes. Plus, our soft and durable fabrics are ultra stretchy—designed for all-day comfort. You'll find sports bras in high-neck, plunge and strappy styles, all with the Nike Swoosh as our mark of world-class quality.


Wear it your way with our convertible designs. Options that adjust at the back mean you can find your perfect fit. Meanwhile, removable padding gives you the freedom to work out with confidence. For maximum coverage, choose a style with sewn-in pads that stay put while you stretch, bend and run. Or experience streamlined comfort in a versatile tank top with a built-in bra—designed to help you move effortlessly. We also have high-support options in our Nike Black Friday sports bra sale. You'll find the stability you need to power through high-intensity workouts with minimal bounce. Heading to a yoga class? Opt for a light-support sports bra that moves with you—so you can focus on your next pose.


When the intensity rises, look for Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras crafted with innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology. Its moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate faster. You'll also find sports bras featuring breathable, perforated panels. These allow air to flow, so you can stay cool and comfortable. Meanwhile, our flexible fabrics give you total freedom to move but recover their shape quickly.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike Black Friday deals on sports bras with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.