Back to School

(1217)
Nike Club Rules
Nike Club Rules Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Club Rules
Men's Long-Sleeve Oxford Top
99,99 €
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Tennis Trousers
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Tennis Trousers
64,99 €
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men's shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men's shoes
89,99 €
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Back to School
Back to School
Shop Kids
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Skort
44,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
119,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
99,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft® Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear PrimaLoft®
Men's Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
149,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
32,99 €
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Men's Tennis Polo
44,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
32,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
49,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
15,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
84,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
44,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
64,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
24,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
+1
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
32,99 €
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
NikeCourt Dri-FIT Men's Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Dri-FIT
Men's Tennis Polo
44,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
69,99 €
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
32,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
49,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
15,99 €
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
15,99 €
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
84,99 €

Back to school: inspire the next generation

Whatever their goals for the academic year, we have back-to-school gear to help them achieve big every day. Browse hard-working PE clothing crafted from top-quality fabrics that are made to last. Plus, you'll find pieces with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from their skin and draws it to the surface, so it can dry quickly. Meanwhile, the breathable properties of our fabrics promote effective air circulation. All of this means kids stay cool and fresh for longer when it's time to get active.


Keep young athletes organised


Our range of back-to-school supplies includes practical bags to hold all their belongings. We have backpacks specially sized to fit comfortably on kids' shoulders. Discover wide, padded straps that spread the load evenly. Inside, sectioned interiors and zipped pockets help their stuff stay tidy. Need a gym bag for PE lessons or after-school sports clubs? Look out for tote bags with plenty of room for their equipment, or drawstring bags to safely stow muddy clothing.


Support from the ground up


Showing off their skills can be tough on growing joints and muscles, whichever sport they play. To keep your budding athlete protected, explore the footwear in our back-to-school range. You'll find trainers with plush foam cushioning through the inner sole. This soaks up impact to cut down on fatigue and injury risk. To put a spring in their step, opt for shoes with our iconic Air units. They create a bouncy, propulsive feel underfoot, helping young athletes stay energised for longer as they train.


Hard-working gear for any weather


At Nike, we know committed athletes train in all conditions. That's why our kids' sportswear comes in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Browsing for a winter-sports player? We have snug tracksuits so they stay cosy as the temperature drops. If they're getting active in warmer temperatures, we have lightweight tops and shorts that let their skin breathe. When it's time to cool down, take a look at our comfortable joggers and hoodies. Their loose, slouchy shapes are ideal for throwing on over baselayers. You'll also find brushback finishes that provide extra insulation to lock in body heat.


A practical touch


Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. Our back-to-school supplies range has kids' apparel in shades of black, white and navy—perfect for PE. Check out pieces crafted with added stretch, ensuring your budding sports superstar is free to move, reach and flex in every direction. To speed up laundry day, we have tops and shorts crafted from quick-drying materials. The result? Everything's ready to wear again fast.


Our journey


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose back-to-school essentials with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.