School Trainers & School Shoes

(339)
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Men's shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Men's shoes
89,99 €
Nike P-6000 SE
Nike P-6000 SE Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000 SE
Men's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men‘s shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Older Kids' Shoes
64,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
289,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoe
119,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus 3
Men's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
269,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+6
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
+2
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's shoes
79,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Nike Air Max 95 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
+1
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
69,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Men's Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Men's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Nike Air Max Plus VII Men's shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus VII
Men's shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Nike Air Max Plus Suede Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Suede
Women's Shoes
199,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Younger Kids' Shoes
104,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's shoes
79,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Men's Slides
Nike Marina
Men's Slides
29,99 €
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Men's Pregame Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
94,99 €
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
64,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
84,99 €

PE trainers & shoes for school: made for every day

Uniform-ready styles


School shoes have to work hard. They need to be comfortable in the classroom, supportive during afternoon activities and hold up through playground breaks. Nike school trainers are designed for all-day action, so kids can focus on what matters. Choose from low-profile styles, classic trainer shapes and easy everyday pairs designed for athletes of all ages. Smooth uppers deliver a smart, uniform-ready look, while durable overlays add structure where growing feet need it. Soft collars and padded tongues help reduce rubbing, so they can go from first bell to home time in total comfort.


High-performance features


PE trainers should feel secure from the warm-up to the final drill. Nike PE shoes for school are built with grippy rubber outsoles that help kids stop, start and change direction with confidence. Non-marking soles are ideal for indoor halls, while textured tread gives grip for outdoor sessions and after-school activities. Lightweight foam cushioning helps soften the impact during running, jumping and training. Some styles feature responsive Nike Air or visible Air Max units for a springy, cushioned feel underfoot. For running-focused days, ReactX foam delivers a smooth, energised ride that helps every stride feel easier.


Comfort that keeps up


Busy feet need comfort that lasts. Many school shoes use breathable materials to help air flow when the day heats up. Plus, you'll find flexible soles that bend naturally as kids walk, run and play. EasyOn designs make getting ready simpler, with hands-free or quick-fastening details that help younger athletes get moving faster. Older kids can choose streamlined lace-up pairs that give a locked-in feel for sport and everyday wear. From baby and toddler styles to older kids’ trainers, we make each pair to support natural movement without feeling heavy or stiff.


Made for everyday movement


Nike PE trainers are for more than lessons. They'll see them through weekend walks, playground adventures and urban exploration. Court-inspired silhouettes are perfect for everyday wear, while running designs offer lightweight support for active routines. Our football shoes give young players traction while training on pitches and artificial surfaces. Meanwhile, our slides deliver easy comfort when they're heading to the pool. Durable rubber, reinforced stitching, and tough outsoles mean each pair can handle repeated wear, so kids can stay focused on their goals.


Innovation in every step


Our back-to-school shoes​ feature the same innovative technology you'll find in our adult styles. Look out for cushioning that helps absorb impact. Outsoles that deliver a secure grip. Uppers designed to support their feet, without slowing them down. Nike Air units add lightweight cushioning for all-day comfort, while Air Max units create a soft, responsive sensation that propels them forward. Plus, foam midsoles keep our shoes for school light and flexible.


The future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose school trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.