Summer Wear

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
449 kr
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose High-Waisted Lightweight Ripstop Shorts
599 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's Mod-Cropped Oversized T-Shirt
449 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
799 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
599 kr
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Button-Up Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Button-Up Shirt
1 049 kr
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
949 kr
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV 25.5cm (Approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV 25.5cm (Approx.) Shorts
1 099 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
429 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
599 kr
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
1 249 kr
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
629 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
529 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
449 kr
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
949 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
749 kr
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
449 kr
Nike Tech Helios
Nike Tech Helios Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech Helios
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
1 249 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Cropped Tank Top
449 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tank Top
599 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
799 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
289 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
429 kr
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
449 kr
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
999 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
1 049 kr
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday Cushioned
Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
289 kr
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
29% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
29% off
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
28% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo
1 199 kr
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Training Tank
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Training Tank
379 kr
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Dri-FIT Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Dri-FIT Polo
799 kr
Nike Velocity
Nike Velocity Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Velocity
Men's Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
699 kr
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Half-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Half-Zip Jacket
1 099 kr
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
629 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
629 kr
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
1 599 kr
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
549 kr
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
1 399 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
449 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
329 kr
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
29% off

Summer essentials: made for sunny days

From tops and shorts to practical accessories, our collection of summer wear has the gear you need to stay on top of your training. Think sleek apparel in minimal, easy styles. Breathable materials help you keep cool, while stretchy fabrics are built for movement. Add a pair of trainers made with our lightweight yet supportive foam cushioning, and you're ready to tackle your warm-weather routine.


Working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we craft our summer essentials with high-performance fabrics, such as Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. For extra breathability, go with streamlined designs featuring mesh panels. We use athlete-informed data to place them in high-heat areas, ensuring you get additional airflow where you need it most.


Heading out into the sunshine? The range of accessories in our summer wear edit is designed for active days. Lightweight caps provide welcome protection from heat and glare. Discover four-way stretch and adjustable strap closures that help you get your perfect fit. Meanwhile, we have durable backpacks and cross-body bags for when you're hitting the trail on an off-road adventure. Multiple pockets or pouches make for easy organisation, and zipped fastenings ensure everything stays securely in place. To keep you hydrated, we have ergonomic water bottles with generous fill capacities.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our summer wear with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.