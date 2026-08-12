Summer Shoes & Trainers

Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Men's Slides
599 kr
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Men's Slides
Nike Victori One
Men's Slides
429 kr
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
1 599 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
449 kr
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Men's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
+1
Nike P-6000
Shoes
1 399 kr
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
1 599 kr
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Women's Shoes
1 049 kr
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Slides
Jordan Franchise
Slides
379 kr
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
1 399 kr
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
699 kr
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Younger Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Younger Kids' Slides
349 kr
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
349 kr
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
699 kr
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
2 399 kr
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slide
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slide
349 kr
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
329 kr
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
1 049 kr

Summer sneakers and footwear: follow your dreams

Power through your warm-weather workout in a pair of summer shoes from our latest footwear range. If the Great Outdoors is calling, we have hiking shoes and trainers to support you every step of the way. Look out for engineered lugs that provide multidirectional grip. Plus, you'll find snugly fitted uppers that keep dirt and debris out. If you'll be training on hard surfaces, go for durable rubber outsoles that are built to take a pounding.


Keep cool with breathable uppers


Staying focused is key to a strong sporting performance. So our range of sports shoes for summer includes styles made with lightweight mesh that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the woven fabric promotes good airflow. This helps your body shed excess heat fast, so your feet stay fresh for longer. If you're heading out onto the football pitch, we have snugly fitted sock-style boots that help you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs with engineered textures in targeted strike zones. These give you extra control and accuracy for high-speed dribbles and deadly strikes.


All-day comfort


From long-distance runs to outdoor circuit sessions, summer training can be tough on your body. For a propulsive feel underfoot, choose designs with our Air units built in. They absorb the force of your movement, then spring back into shape. This creates an energising effect to power you forward. Plus, we build our summer trainers with supportive cushioning through the midsole. It soaks up the energy of each push-off and landing. This helps cut down on fatigue and lowers the risk of injury.


Easy-on designs for busy days


Whether you're heading to the pool or switching from the pitch to the changing room, our summer shoes are a practical choice. Look out for sliders made with water-friendly materials that are easy to clean. You'll find contoured pieces that provide comfortable cushioning and support for your foot. Meanwhile, grippy outsoles help you stay stable on tiled, wet or slippery surfaces. For a little more coverage, you can choose closed-toe mule styles.


Help young athletes fly high


Future sporting superstars can chase down their dreams in a pair of summer sneakers from our junior range. We create them with the same top-spec materials that we use for our adult footwear. Think outsoles with thoughtfully designed tread patterns to match the needs of their sport. Lightweight mesh uppers that flex with their foot for natural movement. And plush underfoot cushioning to protect growing bodies as they hone their skills.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. As part of this, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste since 2008. To join us, choose Nike summer shoes from our Sustainable Materials range. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.