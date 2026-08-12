Older Girls Clothing

(522)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
629 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
849 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
949 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Norway 2026 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
289 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1 599 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
349 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' T-Shirt
289 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
749 kr
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
529 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
1 049 kr
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Sold Out
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
999 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
429 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
949 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
379 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+1
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
269 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
329 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
379 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
799 kr
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
349 kr
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
499 kr
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
749 kr
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
529 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
1 049 kr
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Sold Out
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
999 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
429 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
949 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Just In
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
379 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+1
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
269 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
329 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
379 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
799 kr
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
349 kr
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
499 kr
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr