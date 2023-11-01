Skip to main content
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      NOK 299
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      NOK 699
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 999
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      NOK 299
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      NOK 399
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Training Leggings
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      NOK 499
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Top
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Top
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      NOK 529
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie Dress
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Hoodie Dress
      NOK 649
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      NOK 899
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      NOK 899
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      NOK 379
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      NOK 449
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' Therma-FIT Long-Sleeve Training Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Long-Sleeve Training Top
      NOK 449
      Nike One
      Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Top
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
      NOK 449
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Reversible Sports Bra
      Nike Swoosh
      Older Kids' (Girls') Reversible Sports Bra
      NOK 399
      Nike Air Club Fleece
      Nike Air Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Air Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 749
