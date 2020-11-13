How to Read a Food Label Like You’re a Dietitian

01. Scan the front.

Consider the front of a box or bag an advertisement: The company is using that space to sell you something rather than just inform you. While many statements used on packaging, like "organic" and "good source" of something, are closely regulated and have strict definitions, other language, like "natural" and "made from real X or Y", can be misleading.



Obviously, claims like these can influence how healthy you think a product will be. But even if the claims are true, they don't necessarily correlate with nutritional quality, finds a study in the "Journal of Public Policy & Marketing". For example, a food may well be low-fat or gluten-free, but whether or not eating low-fat or gluten-free foods is actually good for you is something you need to work out with your doctor or dietitian. And those foods could still have other not-so-great traits, as you'll learn below.



Researchers refer to this phenomenon as the "health halo", which is when you assume a health claim means a product is good for you. The truth is, "the more claims you see on a food, the more red flags should pop up in your head", says Maciel. "Take spinach, for example. You don't see a lot of marketing tricks to get you to buy it. It sells itself".



02. Cross-check the claims.

If the packaging calls out, for example, fibre, look at the nutrition-facts panel to see just how many grams it contains. A "good source" of something will have at least 10 percent of your recommended daily value (in the case of fibre, that's 2.5 to 3 grams), while a "high" amount or "excellent source" will top 20 percent (so that'd be 5 grams or more), says Maciel.



Then check the ingredients list to see whether that fibre comes from a naturally occurring source, such as whole grains, legumes or fruits and veggies, or from something less identifiable that's been added to bulk up the fibre content, like psyllium husk or cellulose. Do the same for the protein content, scanning for whole, real foods, like peas instead of pea protein isolate. "Foods in their more natural state are better for us because they are generally more nutrient-dense and lower in calories", says Maciel.



Do this exercise with all of the nutrition claims you see. If the rest of the package more or less backs up what's on the front, keep investigating. If it doesn't, you might want to re-shelve the product—the company could be misleading you for a reason.