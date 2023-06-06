- Buying GuideCheck Out the 5 Best Nike Sneakers for Dance
Dancing shoes for women: move your way
Find your footing in our women's dance shoes and trainers, designed for durability and performance. Whether foot-hugging or flexible, these trainers will fit right into your rhythm and style. Keep it classic with retro-inspired women's dance trainers featuring crisp leather and bold colours to make you shine. We celebrate unique style—that's why you'll find a huge range of colour choices and silhouettes to complement the moves you throw on the dancefloor.
Low top designs make the perfect dance trainers. We're talking plenty of flexibility in the ankle and comfy padding for long sessions. If you need extra ankle support for ambitious moves, try high top dancing shoes for women. Specialist eyelets and hidden lacing systems maximise the close-fitting support. You'll find buttery-soft leather in all the places where you need to feel the flex. Then there are our dance-adapted trainers, originally designed for performance on the court. Look for unique features like a hook-and-loop strap for a customisable fit. Tough rubber outsoles with pivot grips add traction and durability when you want to express yourself without limits.
Our ladies' dance shoes feature breathable mesh pockets for cool and comfy feet, even on tough studio days. Stretchy upper fabric hugs your foot but flexes with it too. We've taken features that were designed for running shoes, like our plush foam midsoles and Nike Air cushioning, and added them to our dance styles. That means you get hours of comfort and a durable shoe that's made for high impact, whether you're practising in the studio or out on the pavement.