Pink tracksuits: comfort and style
Our pink tracksuits deliver total comfort for sports or downtime. Discover baby-pink tracksuits with patterns and colour-block panels—they offer coordination on the pavement and at the gym. Choose pink tracksuits with matching jackets and trousers or wear them separately to mix up the look. Side stripes deliver signature Nike style, while chevron panels are inspired by our heritage designs.
Choose pink tracksuits for toddlers and kids with smooth double-knit fabric that feels soft against the skin. Or go for breathable tricot fabric to keep kids cool as they explore the world around them. Tracksuits made from durable material stand up to playtime. Plus, jackets with a full zip let kids create their own airflow to let warm air out—keeping them cool and comfortable. Pink tracksuit bottoms with stretchy elastic waistbands are easy to pull on and deliver a fit that feels just right.