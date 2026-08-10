  1. Lifestyle
    2. /

Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

(42)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Size Range 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Lifestyle
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 13,99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 34,99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 17,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Bucket Hat
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Bucket Hat
€ 22,99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 17,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
€ 39,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 39,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
€ 32,99
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
€ 29,99
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
€ 59,99
Nike Everyday Plus
Nike Everyday Plus Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3-Pair)
€ 17,99
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
€ 32,99
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 29,99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
€ 22,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
€ 19,99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
€ 22,99
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
€ 24,99
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
€ 64,99
Nike Apex
Nike Apex Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike Apex
Kids' Futura Bucket Hat
€ 27,99
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Denim Cap
€ 27,99
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
€ 27,99
Nike Peak
Nike Peak Older Kids' Beanie
Recycled Materials
Nike Peak
Older Kids' Beanie
€ 22,99
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Baseline Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
€ 14,99