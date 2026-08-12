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Older Kids Football Trousers & Tights

(66)
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
Netherlands Club Fleece
Netherlands Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Promo Exclusion
Netherlands Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
€ 54,99
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
€ 84,99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
€ 54,99
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
€ 84,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 37,99
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 59,99
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
€ 37,99
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 104,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
€ 37,99
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 37,99
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 37,99
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Paris Saint-Germain Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
€ 89,99
Inter Milan City Side
Inter Milan City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Inter Milan City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Older Kids' Repel Football Woven Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Energy
Older Kids' Repel Football Woven Pants
€ 64,99
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 54,99
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Soccer Knit Trousers
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Trousers
€ 54,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 54,99
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 79,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 84,99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 54,99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 49,99
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Nike Therma-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Older Kids' Football Pants
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 84,99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
€ 84,99
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Tottenham Hotspur City Side Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Tottenham Hotspur City Side
Men's Nike Football Fleece Joggers
€ 49,99
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
€ 64,99
England Club Fleece
England Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
England Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€ 64,99
Atlético Madrid Strike
Atlético Madrid Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€ 109,99
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 54,99
Inter Milan Club
Inter Milan Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Inter Milan Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
€ 44,99
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Turkey 2026 Academy Pro Pants
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
€ 49,99
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Nike Therma-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT Academy
Older Kids' Football Pants
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
30% off
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
29% off