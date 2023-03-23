Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Portugal Away Kit & Shirts 2022/23

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (1)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (1)
      Away
      Colour 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Match Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Match Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Portugal 2022/23 Match Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €139.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €39.99
      Portugal Strike Home/Away
      Portugal Strike Home/Away Knee-High Football Socks
      Portugal Strike Home/Away
      Knee-High Football Socks
      €17.99
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      €34.99

      Portugal away kits 2022/2023: support in style

      When your team's playing the opposition, show your support in our Portugal away kits. We've got all the latest strips for the season ahead—discover jerseys for adults, teens and toddlers. Each one will give you a pro-inspired look, taking style cues from the players on the pitch so everyone can rep their team's colours.

      So, how do our Portugal away shirts perform under pressure? The fabrics put in just as much work as you do. Dri-FIT technology wicks away moisture from the skin to keep you cool and dry, no matter how hard you're training or cheering.

      If you've got a favourite player on the squad, why not go for a personalised Portugal away jersey? Add your frontrunner's name and number to the back, or go for something unique by choosing your own text. Plus, as part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign, our Portugal away kits are now made with more sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester.