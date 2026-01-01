Back to SearchNike PodiumOpen • Closes at 22:002/F The Podium, 12 ADB Ave.,Ortigas CenterMandaluyong City, 1550, PH+63 2 8281 6105Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Thu: 11:00 - 22:00Fri - Sun: 10:00 - 22:00ServicesBra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Galleria - Quezon City2/F, Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas AveQuezon City, 1600, PHOpen • Closes at 20:00Nike MagnoliaUpper Ground Floor Robinsons Magnolia,Aurora BoulevardQuezon City, Metro Manila, 1111, PHOpen • Closes at 22:00Nike The FortG/F B3 Bonifacio High St., 9th Ave.Taguig City, Metro Manila, 1635, PHOpen • Closes at 21:00