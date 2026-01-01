Nike Factory Store Sapporo Kitahiroshima

Nike Factory Store Sapporo Kitahiroshima

Open • Closes at 20:00

大曲2-12-2

三井アウトレットパーク札幌北広島300

北広島市, 北海道, 061-1270, JP

+81 11 558 6453

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Store Hours

Mon - Sun: 10:00 - 20:00

Services

  • Nike Gift Cards

    Nike Gift Cards

    This store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.

  • Learn More

    Learn More

    Scan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colours.

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