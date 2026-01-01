Find a Nike Store
Nike Clearance Store - Alpine
Viejas Outlet Center
5005 Willows Rd., Suite H102
Alpine, CA, 91901-1697, US
Nike Clearance Store - Sacramento
2100 Arden Way, Suite #172
Sacramento, CA, 95825-2217, US
Nike Clearance Store - San Leandro
1275 Marina Blvd
San Leandro, CA, 94577-3322, US
Nike Clearance Store - Santa Clarita
Valencia Marketplace
25620 The Old Road, Unit P
Valencia, CA, 91381-1707, US
Nike Community Store - East LA
4585 Whittier Blvd
East Los Angeles, CA, 90022-2432, US
Nike Community Store - Watts
9801 S Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA, 90002-3158, US
Nike Del Amo
21540 Hawthorne Blvd, Suite 439A
Torrance, CA, 90503, US
Nike Factory Store - Barstow
Outlets at Barstow
2796 Tanger Way, Suite 218
Barstow, CA, 92311-9414, US
Nike Factory Store - Cabazon
Desert Hills Premium Outlets
48650 Seminole Dr., Suite H234
Cabazon, CA, 92230-2116, US
Nike Factory Store - Camarillo
Camarillo Premium Outlets
990 Camarillo Center Dr. #030
Camarillo, CA, 93010-7748, US
Nike Factory Store - Carlsbad
Carlsbad Premium Outlets
5620 Paseo Del Norte, Ste C119
Carlsbad, CA, 92008-4464, US
Nike Factory Store - Citadel
Citadel Outlets
100 Citadel Dr Suite 561
Commerce, CA, 90040-1523, US
Nike Factory Store - Folsom
Folsom Premium Outlets
13000 Folsom Blvd., Suite 401
Folsom, CA, 95630-8003, US
Nike Factory Store - Fresno
7650 N Blackstone Ave
Fresno, CA, 93720-4300, US
Nike Factory Store - Gilroy
Gilroy Premium Outlets
8225 Arroyo Cir., Suite 21
Gilroy, CA, 95020-7321, US
Nike Factory Store - Livermore
Livermore Valley Premium Outlets
3202 Livermore Outlets Drive
Livermore, CA, 94551-4203, US
Nike Factory Store - Long Beach
The Pike Outlets at Rainbow Harbor
71 Aquarium Way
Long Beach, CA, 90802-8139, US
Nike Factory Store - Milpitas
The Great Mall
447 Great Mall Dr., Suite 484
Milpitas, CA, 95035-8041, US
Nike Factory Store - Napa
Napa Premium Outlets
615 Factory Stores Drive
Napa, CA, 94558-5630, US
Nike Factory Store - Ontario
Ontario Mills
4557 Mills Cir.
Ontario, CA, 91764-5220, US
Nike Factory Store - Orange
Outlets at Orange
20 City Blvd. W, Space A1
Orange, CA, 92868-3102, US
Nike Factory Store - Petaluma
Petaluma Village Premium Outlets
2200 Petaluma Blvd. N #100
Petaluma, CA, 94952-1988, US
Nike Factory Store - Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets
333 Five Cities Dr., Suite 142
Pismo Beach, CA, 93449-5007, US
Nike Factory Store - Redlands
Mountain Grove at Citrus Plaza
27641 San Bernardino Ave. #100
Redlands, CA, 92374-5046, US
Nike Factory Store - San Clemente
Plaza San Clemente
101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa Ste 130
San Clemente, CA, 92672-7707, US
Nike Factory Store - San Jose
Nike Factory Store
1600 Saratoga Ave Suite #213
San Jose, CA, 95129-5107, US
Nike Factory Store - San Ysidro
Las Americas Premium Outlets
4445 Camino De La Plaza, Suite 350
San Ysidro, CA, 92173-3002, US
Nike Factory Store - Tejon Ranch
Tejon Ranch
5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy. STE 300
Arvin, CA, 93203-2458, US
Nike Factory Store - Torrance
2545 Pacific Coast Highway Suite A
Torrance, CA, 90505-7035, US
Nike Factory Store - Tulare
1553 Retherford St., #C080
Tulare, CA, 93274-0000, US
Nike Factory Store - Vacaville
Vacaville Premium Outlets
262 Nut Tree Rd.
Vacaville, CA, 95687-3235, US
Nike Fashion Valley
Fashion Valley Mall
7007 Friars Road, Suite 770
San Diego, CA, 92108-1156, US
Nike Glendale
837 Americana Way, Suite D11
Glendale, CA, 91210-1509, US
Nike Irvine
670 Spectrum Center Dr. STE 880
Irvine, CA, 92618-4956, US
Nike San Francisco
278 Post Street
San Francisco, CA, 94108-5101, US
Nike Santa Monica
395 Santa Monica Place #118
Santa Monica, CA, 90401-2369, US
Nike South Coast Plaza
South Coast Plaza
3333 Bear Street, Suite 324
Costa Mesa, CA, 92626-1791, US
Nike The Grove
Space Q-30
189 The Grove Drive
Los Angeles, CA, 90036-6233, US
Nike Victoria Gardens
12431 S Mainstreet, Suite 1220
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, 91739-8883, US