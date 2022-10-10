Meet Zoom and Max
Have you ever wondered what the difference is between Air Zoom and Air Max? Air Zoom is for all-day, everyday speed while Air Max is for all-day comfort and style. Whether your kid wants to go fast or look fly, there's an Air style that's just right for them.
What is Zoom?
Air Zoom is a small, low-profile Air unit with strong, tensile threads inside. These spring-like threads contract and pop up instantly, giving the sensation of jumping off a trampoline. That added boost brings a whole new layer of speed to kids who love to run.
What is Max?
Max is all things comfort and style. A larger air-filled unit, Max Air cushions every step to keep kids moving painlessly through all their cartwheeling and moonwalking activities. As the first visible Max Air unit, Max has evolved over the past 30 years, becoming a style icon along the way—as you can see.
World of Zoom
Air Zoom technology is designed to suit a variety of activities—from powerful, game-changing cuts in basketball to lightning-quick speed on the track. The low-profile Zoom Air units absorb impact and give a little of that energy right back.
"Check that bouncy bounce—the perfect amount of spring to get to the finish line first".
Zoom
Max's World
Max Air units are made with a specific moulding process that allows Nike designers to experiment with new shapes, styles and higher-profile Air units. No matter what style of Air Max your child chooses, they'll feel soft comfort with every twirl, skip and hop.
"Feelin' good, looking fresh".
Max