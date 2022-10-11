So, What's a CrossFit Metcon Workout All About?

Metcon refers to metabolic conditioning. The body has different metabolic pathways that produce energy. Metcon training is anything that increases the efficiency of those pathways, commonly referred to as energy systems.

"Our bodies have three major systems for producing energy at any given time", said Connor Derrickson, NSCA-certified personal trainer and Future performance coach. "Each system has a different purpose. For example, the phosphagen system enables short, powerful bursts of effort, like sprints. Meanwhile, the glycolytic system provides energy for middle-of-the-road efforts that last between ten and sixty seconds. Last, the oxidative system supports longer endeavours like running a 10K".

A metcon workout will engage one of the three metabolic pathways. The exercises you undertake for the workout will depend on which of the energy systems you're trying to improve. Folks looking to improve their overall fitness levels should try to engage each of these systems in their training.