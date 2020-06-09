Watermelon Recovery Smoothie

Watermelon: The sweet, summer fruit with tons of hidden benefits. Find out why it's great for muscle recovery and reducing inflammation, and how you can incorporate it into your recovery with this tasty smoothie recipe.



This vegan-friendly drink packs nutrients that can help reduce muscle soreness and replenish electrolytes after an intense workout. Plus, it's easy to make and seriously refreshing. Find out why and get the simple recipe below, along with a few easy prep and customisation tips.