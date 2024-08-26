The best Nike self-care gift ideas

Self-care gifts are always a thoughtful choice—and can come in many forms. After all, self-care means making time for activities that help you live well, whether that's a workout you love, taking a walk in nature with a friend or a stress-relieving activity like meditation. Self-care can also mean prioritising rest and recovery by getting enough sleep and remembering to foam roll.

So, whether you're a yoga enthusiast or runner looking for gear for yourself or for cosy joggers for a loved one, read on for the best self-care gifts from Nike.