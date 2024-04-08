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Last updated: 6 April 2024
2 min read

My Cosy Girl Bra

My cosy girl bra

People my age have so much going on. Seriously, we’re balancing school, sports, revision, friends, and literally everything else.

So we gotta rest. We need those days where you pull on the softest clothes you can find, and do the things that make you feel relaxed and recharged.

On those days, I’m wearing the Alate Bra. It has this scoop neck that makes it really easy to pull on in the mornings. And it goes so well with chill-out fits.

And omg, it’s so comfy. That’s a big win for me. The straps are super wide so it doesn't dig into your shoulders. It almost feels like you’re not wearing a sports bra at all.

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My cosy girl bra
My cosy girl bra

We all unwind in different ways. My favourite kind of rest days are slow, but still active. I do homework and walk my dog Chester. Whereas you might prefer going for a jog with your friends, or doing yoga with some music on.

Whatever you like to do, I’d recommend exploring and finding the sports bra that feels good.

About The Bras

  • About The Bras, My cosy girl bra, slide 1 of 3

    Swoosh Pro

    My Go-To Sprinting Bra
  • About The Bras, My cosy girl bra, slide 2 of 3

    Indy

    My Bra For Yoga
  • About The Bras, My cosy girl bra, slide 3 of 3

    Issey Kyson

    Changing Bodies, Changing Bras

Originally published: 8 April 2024

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