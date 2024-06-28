The new super shoes: Air technology positions athletes for success

The Maxfly 2 is Nike's track spike designed for sprinters racing between 100 and 400 metres (up to one lap around the track). Like the Maxfly 2, the Victory 2 is another innovative track spike being featured in Paris, meant for middle-distance athletes running between 800 and 1,500 metres.

Air Zoom technology was first incorporated into track spikes in 2020, and the new silhouettes are designed with a flatter profile and increased attention to stabilisation while still offering the energy return of Nike Air. Both the Maxfly 2 and the Victory 2 harness the power of a carbon-fibre plate with the cushioning of Air Zoom. Even before the design was finalised, five Nike athletes set world records wearing Victory 2 prototypes.

"With the introduction of Air Zoom in the Maxfly and Victory, athletes had cushioned spikes that actually inspired some people to try distances that they previously would not run", says Emily Farina, principal researcher in the NSRL.