New Normal
Marcus Rashford
Gamechanger. Activist. All-round good guy. Marcus Rashford MBE may be a force to reckon with on the pitch, but he's not letting it get to his head. See how he's stepping up for what he believes in, both on and off the pitch.
If there's one word to describe Marcus Rashford, it's "humble". He's carving out a reputation for staying true to his roots, giving back to the community that gave him his start in sport. We caught up with Marcus to see how he's speaking out to help children like him, changing what it means to be a leader in sport and showing the world how football can be a force for good.
How has playing football changed you?
MARCUS RASHFORD: As a child I just played football because I loved the game, I didn't know it was a job. Then later, at the academy, they never put limitations on you. They tell you to express yourself in whichever way you can. And I've always said that's when you play your best football.
"Expressing yourself plays a part in the player that you are and the person that you are".
– Marcus Rashford
You've taken steps to give back to your community. How do you think football has the power to change young people's lives?
MARCUS: Football gave me a platform to reach young people. If you can help educate children on issues that are happening around the world at a young age and they start making a change, they're going to carry it for the rest of their lives. And they're going to be passionate about it. They're protecting their future.
"The power of football is massive. I don't think we're at maximum potential yet, but we are heading the right way".
– Marcus Rashford
You've been called a disruptor for speaking out about the issues that affect children growing up how you did. You've also been told to stay in your lane and focus on football. How do you feel about those comments?
"Doing things that you believe in comes with good and bad opinions about you".
– Marcus Rashford
MARCUS: I believe what I was doing was the right thing to do, and I still believe it's the right thing to do. So I'm going to carry on doing it. I've always known that I wanted to help. Whether people react in a good or bad way, it doesn't really take my mind off track.
What changes would you most like to see?
MARCUS: I'd like to see more underprivileged children getting the opportunity to make a difference to their lives through football and express themselves through football. Whether it's more grassroots teams available, more equipment, facilities, there's a lot of ways we can improve on giving them a better chance.
You've built a reputation for standing up for what you believe in. Why is that important to you?
"[Activism] goes hand in hand with what I'm doing on the pitch".
– Marcus Rashford
MARCUS: It's something that I just do. I'm just someone who has been through it, and I managed to find a way out and gain a platform, so I'm always going to try and make a change for the next generation. That's what I didn't have as a child, and that's what I want the next generation to have.
Director: Emily McDonald @emily_mcdon
Second Director: Rory Wood @rawtape
Photographer: Danika Magdelena @siriusfilm
Second Photographer: Tom McKean @tomckean