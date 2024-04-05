The history of the Nike Huarache

In 1991, Nike debuted a shoe that resembled nothing else on the shelf.

"It was such a different design, it didn't even need a Swoosh", said Tinker Hatfield, who drove the project. He recalled some people saying, "You can't design a shoe at Nike without a big Swoosh on the side".

"My point of view was this shoe was so unique that only Nike would have had the guts to do something like this, so therefore it didn't need a Swoosh", Hatfield said.