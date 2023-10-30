Shoe Storage Options That Will Work for You

Whether you're looking to store your impressive sneaker collection, hoping to stash all of your fitness footwear or needing to keep a small wardrobe organised, shoe storage can be a challenge. Let's be real: dumping shoes by the front door, though tempting, just won't do.

"Shoe storage can be quite an art, especially if you've got a collection", said Jean Prominski, certified professional organiser and founder of Seattle Sparkle, a home organisation business. "Not only will you want to be able to keep pairs together so you can find the shoes you need when you want them, proper shoe storage will help you preserve the life of your shoes".

There's no shortage of approaches to this type of organising—from complex shoe storage ideas that require extra shelving to something more straightforward, such as clear-front shoe boxes with an easy-to-access drop door to showcase your kicks. Below, you'll also find shoe storage ideas for small spaces, such as a mud room, as well as decorative accents that can hide dirty sneakers in an instant.

(Related: How to clean shoes)