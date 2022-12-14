4 Autumn Dinner Ideas from a Registered Dietitian
Nutrition
As temperatures drop, cosy up with these delicious recipes.
As the temperature drops, foods that become "in season" can keep you satisfied. Having a collection of tasty, healthy autumnal recipes at your disposal can help you and your household stay satiated.
For additional context, the produce that's in season during the summer months often has a high concentration of water, which helps the body regulate temperature and stay cool in the heat. During autumn and winter, root vegetables and hearty leafy greens enter the scene to help keep the body warm and nourished as temperatures increasingly become more brisk.
Eating seasonally is one of the best ways to support your health—and the health of the planet. If it's accessible to you, shopping at a local farmers' market or farm shop makes it easier to lean into a variety of produce, based on what's currently available. Shopping locally also means less transport is needed to get food to you, which not only means fewer emissions, but it also means more nutrient-dense food. When food is harvested and purchased locally, more nutrients are retained compared to when produce is harvested early and then transported across the country in a lorry.
These seasonal autumnal dishes are all rich in nutrients and flavour to keep you feeling well all season long.
4 Nutritious Autumn Dinner Ideas
1.Turmeric Chicken Stew
Nothing warms the body on a chilly evening like a turmeric stew. This dish can be made quickly in an electric pressure cooker, throughout the day in a slow cooker or in about 60 minutes on the hob. Easy to freeze and reheat, this dish is a great one to make on a Sunday evening. When made in bulk, it can be enjoyed throughout the week.
Some helpful information on the ingredients: turmeric is a bright yellow spice known for its anti-inflammatory benefits. Curcumin is the active ingredient in the turmeric plant, which is responsible for all of the health benefits. In addition to having antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin has been studied for its use in depression treatment.
Pair this dish with wild rice for a nutrient-dense source of carbohydrates, and enjoy it with a side salad to make it a balanced meal.
Ingredients:
- 450g chicken breasts (or thighs)
- 2 teaspoons of ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 cup of broth
- 1/2 cup of coconut milk
- Optional ingredients: fresh or dried ginger, garlic, onion
- Optional sides: cooked rice or a side salad
To make (serves 3–4):
- Add chicken breasts or thighs, ground turmeric, black pepper, salt, broth and coconut milk to a pot, slow cooker or pressure cooker. Ginger, garlic and onion make excellent optional additions
- Cook until chicken reaches 75 degrees C. Serve over rice and with a side salad.
2.Traybake Salmon with Acorn Squash and Brussels Sprouts
A traybake meal is something that everyone should consider having in their arsenal of healthy autumn recipes. There is nothing better than making a nutritious meal with minimal dishes to clean up afterwards. A traybake meal that includes salmon (which contains protein and healthy fats), acorn squash and Brussels sprouts (both carbohydrates) consists of every food group and macronutrient needed to promote satiety.
(Related: Dietitian-approved High Protein Snacks to Eat After a Workout)
The omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, are necessary for overall health and well-being—and salmon is an excellent way to consume them. The American Heart Association recommends consuming at least two servings of oily fish per week. Acorn squash and Brussels sprouts are two seasonal vegetables that taste wonderful when roasted in the oven.
In addition to being tasty and easy to cook, acorn squash is rich in minerals, such as potassium and magnesium, and Brussels sprouts are a cruciferous vegetable that helps protect against oxidative stress and chronic disease. Between the omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon, the protective plant compounds from the Brussels sprouts and the nutrients in the acorn squash, this easy meal is a nutrient powerhouse.
Ingredients:
- Two salmon fillets
- One acorn squash (peeled and sliced)
- Brussels sprouts
- Olive oil
- Garlic powder
- Dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
To make (serves 2):
- Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C. On a baking tray, season one peeled and sliced acorn squash, 1/2 cup of halved Brussels sprouts with 1 tablespoon of oil, and salt and pepper. Put the tray in the oven for 12 minutes.
- At the 12-minute mark, flip the vegetables and add two salmon fillets to the tray.
- Season the salmon with salt, pepper, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder and 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano (or your favourite spices).
- Put the tray back in the oven for another 12–13 minutes or until the salmon is cooked to your liking.
3.Spaghetti Squash Stir-fry
Spaghetti squash looks intimidating to prepare but, once you slice it open and scoop out the flesh of the squash, it's easy to prepare.
Spaghetti squash is an excellent alternative to pasta if you are gluten-free or looking for a slightly lighter carbohydrate option. An orange-yellow vegetable, spaghetti squash is rich in beta-carotene, a powerful plant compound that can protect cells from the damage of environmental stressors.
The exciting thing about spaghetti squash is that it can be prepared in a myriad of ways—with pesto, tomato sauce, and butter and sage, for example. However, using it as a noodle in a stir-fry is a great way to add even more vegetables to your dinner.
A great way to prepare spaghetti squash stir-fry is to add chopped kale, carrots and onions, and pair it with cubed tofu as the protein. You can add your favourite bottled stir-fry sauce or easily make your own by combining soy sauce (or tamari if gluten-free), sesame oil, powdered ginger and garlic in a bowl and adding it to the pan. The tofu makes this meal entirely vegan, but prawns and chicken are other great protein options.
Ingredients:
- One spaghetti squash
- Olive oil
- Mixed vegetables
- One packet of tofu (cubed)
- Sesame oil
To make (serves 3):
- Preheat oven to 200C. Pierce holes in your spaghetti squash and microwave for 3–5 minutes on high (this makes the squash easier to cut). Cut the squash lengthways and rub the two halves with oil. Place flesh side down on a baking tray and bake for 30 minutes. Once the squash is soft, scrape the flesh with a fork to make "spaghetti". Reserve this for the stir-fry.
- Heat a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and add a drizzle of sesame oil.
- Add 3 cups of mixed vegetables and one packet of tofu (cubed) to the pan and cook until the vegetables start to soften. Add the spaghetti squash flesh to the pan.
- Add in your stir-fry sauce and cook for 1–2 minutes.
(Related: 4 Symptoms of Protein Deficiency to Watch Out For)
4.White Bean Burgers With Carrot Chips
This meal might just be one of the most budget and gut-friendly meals you can make this autumn. Beans are rich in fibre, B vitamins, magnesium, iron and phosphorus and are a good source of resistant starch. Resistant starch is important for optimal health of the gut microbiome. Once broken down in the gut, it has far-reaching benefits throughout the entire body.
(Related: What Is an Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?)
According to a review in a 2021 issue of the journal Nutrients, adding beans to your diet can help improve the symptoms of some chronic illnesses, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, colon health and chronic low-grade inflammation. If the nutrient stats of beans have not tempted you to try these burgers, the taste and cost to make this dish may do it.
These burgers taste like autumn with the addition of fresh rosemary and sage to the plant-based burger mix. The carrot chips keep this dish rich in nutrients and lower on the glycaemic index (a rating system that ranks how quickly different carbohydrates affect your blood sugar). Depending on where you live, the total cost to make this dish comes in at under £10—and it can feed up to three people.
Instructions:
- 1 can of white beans
- 1 egg
- Fresh rosemary and sage
- Breadcrumbs
- Stalk of carrots
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
To make (serves 3):
- Empty a can of white beans into a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Add 1 egg, salt, pepper, 1 teaspoon each of chopped fresh rosemary and sage, and 1/2 cup breadcrumbs.
- Form three patties using the bean mixture and cook in a frying pan with 1 tbsp of oil over a medium-high heat until brown on both sides (about 6–7 minutes per side).
- Slice carrots into strips (so that they look like chips), season with oil, salt and pepper, and bake in the oven at 220 degrees C until tender and crisp.
Words by Sydney Greene, MS, RDN.