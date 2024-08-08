The Electric Pack: a futuristic new colourway with a nod to the past

This time, the animal print is made even bolder by combining it with Total Orange, a Nike performance colour set to appear globally. According to Nike designers, the resulting combination exudes a winning attitude; one that's bold, fearless and irreverent.

"We wanted to take something you wouldn't think about in the context of performance—the Safari pattern—and create an artefact that signalled this new era of sport", says Caroline Abero, senior director, women's footwear and apparel at Nike. "We're bringing sport and culture together on the pitch and creating a new look of sport for the next generation".

The design of the Nike Electric Pack has a bold, energetic feel to appeal to animal-print lovers and athletes of all ages. The colourway will be introduced to 55 different performance footwear styles for men, women and children, each incorporating the ostrich print and Total Orange colour in a slightly different design. Among these performance-shoe models are the Alphafly, designed for speed running; Pegasus, intended for road running; G.T. Hustle, a basketball shoe; and Infiniti Tour, a golf shoe.