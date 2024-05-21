Create connection

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Coaching Girls Guide

Experts say that girls do better physically, mentally, emotionally and socially when they get the chance to play. But today, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. As part of Nike's work with community partners and experts to reverse this drop-out trend, we created the Coaching Girls Guide: a resource to help mentor, empower and support young athletes.

Last updated: 3 June 2024
3 min read
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Sport is powerful for so many reasons—the lessons you learn, the confidence you build and the bonds you form. When girls play sport, they learn from peers, coaches, parents and others who will shape their development as lifelong athletes* and teammates.

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Experts at the Women's Sports Foundation asked girls what they like about playing sports. At the top of the list? Making friends and feeling part of the team. Here's another important finding from their work: When a girl likes her coach, she's significantly more likely to say she plans to continue playing in the future. Taking the time to get to know girls individually, prioritising teamwork exercises and making sure girls are regularly paired with new partners are great ways to get started.

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The most impactful coaches—across all sports and levels—are those who coach the person, not the player. The people involved in sport can be some of the most important people in a girl's life. To get girls engaged in sport and to keep them coming back, focus on creating positive connections between players, as well as between coaches and players.

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Setting her up for success

  1. Circle up
    Circles create a sense of team and make it easier for girls to connect with the people around them. They also make girls (and kids in general) feel safer because everyone's in the circle—nothing's going on behind their backs. So, next time the team's gathered together, have everyone sit or stand in a circle.
  2. Get to know your players
    Take time to get to know your players. Ask questions to learn more about them and follow up on things they may have told you.
    Connecting with your players beyond sport is a great way to build trust and create a positive relationship.
  3. Learn their names
    At the beginning of the season, use pre-training and warm-up time as opportunities to learn names. Find out what girls want to be called and use their preferred names and pronouns. Make it a habit to address every athlete by name at every training session.

Learn more about how to empower girls in your community.

Get the Guide

Originally published: 21 May 2024

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