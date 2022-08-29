Play Starts With You

Coaching Kids: the Power of Play was made to help coaches reunite play and sport, making physical activity even more fun and accessible to kids.

Kids are made to play, and anyone can spark the joy of sport for kids with the right coaching tools, including you! Now available on the Nike Training Club app, Coaching Kids: the Power of Play is a programme that supports you in motivating kids through the fun of games, challenges and movement skills. We created this programme in partnership with Leeds Beckett University and ICOACHKIDS, a non-profit global movement that champions sport education. It’s all part of Nike’s Made to Play commitment to get kids moving.

Did you know that play is one of the primary ways we learn, socialise and use our imagination? Stimulating play in our early years can set us up for a lifetime of greater mental and physical health. This programme features three modules designed to give you all the tools you need to help kids embrace physical activity through the timeless joy of play. Each module features short, educational videos on the power of play and guides coaches in building classes through how-to videos and expert tips.