The Best Nike Shoes for Pickleball
Buying Guide
These Nike shoes provide support, traction and cushioning for indoor or outdoor pickleball matches.
Pickleball—a sport that's been around since 1965 and has rapidly grown in popularity—combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton. For those who haven't tried pickleball yet, here are the basics: Like tennis, pickleball can be played in singles or doubles on an indoor or outdoor court. However, unlike tennis, the game takes place on a small, badminton-size court with a paddle and plastic ball with holes.
As with any sport that requires quick movement, it's important to wear appropriate footwear to remain injury-free and enhance your agility. Check out the best NikeCourt shoes to level up your pickleball game.
Key Features to Look for in Pickleball Shoes
- Lateral Stability: Whether you're a "banger" who likes to powerfully strike the ball or you tend to focus on "dinking" (hitting soft shots to trip up your opponent), pickleball requires quick lateral movements. That's why running shoes, which are designed for forward motion, aren't the best option for the game. Instead, opt for a pair of sneakers with a wide, stable base and a heel cup to stabilise the ankle. Some court shoes also have stiff frames on the side for added stability.
- Cushioning: As you run and jump across the court, underfoot shock absorption can lessen the impact of each landing. Look for responsive cushioning, particularly under the ball of the foot.
- Traction: For better grip on the court, find shoes with rubber outsoles and a tread pattern designed for multi-directional movement.
- Breathable Upper: Your feet may start to sweat as a game heats up. Choose a pair of shoes that are well-ventilated and designed to dry quickly. Pair breathable footwear with Nike Dri-FIT socks to wick sweat away from the skin and help avoid smelly feet.
Best Nike Court Shoes for Pickleball
Nike Zoom Air Tennis Shoes
Another option is the NikeCourt Zoom NXT, which is available for both men and women and is lightweight. It features a plush collar and breathable mesh to help increase airflow to the feet. The inner sleeve in the shoe helps reduce heel slipping as you move, too.
NikeCourt React Shoes
This alignment is designed to help you push off during quick movements. The sole of the shoe provides durable traction with a thick rubber outsole and herringbone tread pattern. A stiff frame on the side of the shoe enhances support for lateral movements, and a full-length sleeve inside the shoe delivers a sock-like fit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Words by Lindsay Frankel