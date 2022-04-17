The Best Nike Golf Hats To Wear on the Course

Buying Guide

Keep covered and comfortable while out on the course with these Nike hats.

Last updated: April 21, 2022
2 min read
The Best Nike Golf Hats To Wear on the Course

Blue skies and warm temperatures make for idyllic conditions on the golf course—but a long day of golf can also mean extended sun exposure. For golfers gearing up to play in hot and sunny conditions, make sure your outfit helps to protect from the sun and keep your body temperature in check. In addition to finding lightweight clothing and supportive golf shoes, you'll want to find a golf hat that offers UV protection, keeps sun and sweat out of the eyes and completes any look. And for dedicated golfers who like to brave cold-weather conditions on the course, there's a hat for you, too.

Nike's Best Golf Hats

Nike golf hats come in three key styles—caps, visors and beanies.

  1. 1.Golf Caps

    For a classic and functional style, opt for a golf cap (or a baseball cap) with a bill that provides shade for your face. Nike golf hats made with Nike AeroBill technology combine breathability with sweat-wicking comfort, helping to increase airflow and keep your face and head dry and cool throughout a round. Nike golf hats come with bold, unique prints or subtle details meaning there's an option that can match your personal style.

    RELATED: 3 Easy Ways To Wash a Baseball Cap

  2. 2.Golf Visors

    Visors made with Nike Dri-FIT Technology move sweat away from the skin for quick evaporation, and the built-in sweatbands are soft and absorbent. Most have a sliding size strap with a metal buckle closure enabling the perfect fit.

  3. 3.Golf Beanies

    For golfers who hit the links regardless of the weather, it's a good idea to keep a warm and cosy hat in your golf bag so you can keep the head and ears protected from the cold on chilly days. Nike beanies come in lots of different styles, including a golf-specific, reversible design that features a solid colour on one side and a modern mash-up of iconic houndstooth and classic checks on the other.

Words by: Lesly Gregory

Related Stories

The Best Nike Running Hats

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Running Hats to Wear Whatever the Weather

5 Budget-Friendly Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers

Buying Guide

5 Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers—For Every Budget

What are Nike’s Best Golf Trousers?

Buying Guide

Nike's Best Golf Trousers for Any Condition on the Course

Nike's Best Golf Shoes for Traction, Stability and Comfort

Buying Guide

The Best Nike Golf Shoes for Traction, Stability and Comfort

Best Nike Golf Gear for Beginners

Buying Guide

The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners