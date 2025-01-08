3 potential benefits of wearing blue-light glasses

Digital devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops and televisions emit blue light, as do fluorescent lights, compact fluorescent light bulbs and LED lights. However, the biggest source of blue light comes directly from the sun, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Also known as high-energy visible (HEV) light, blue light is part of the visible light spectrum, said Brian Boxer Wachler, MD, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Remember learning about ROYGBIV, which stands for red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet? All of these colours are on the visible light spectrum, Wachler says, meaning these are the portions of the electromagnetic spectrum that are visible to the human eye.

As the spectrum of visible light travels, wavelengths separate and vary in size, resulting in different colours. The blue-light portion of the spectrum is considered to have a short wavelength, ranging from 400 to 500 nanometres, says Tatevik Movsisyan, OD, a clinical associate professor at The Ohio State University College of Optometry.