Air Jordan 6 Infrared Serves as a Blast From the Past
Product News
The Air Jordan 6 Infrared is inspired by a never-before-seen sample from more than 3 decades ago.
Thirty-five years after its debut in 1991, the Air Jordan 6 Infrared returned with a unique twist on Valentine's Day 2026.
The Air Jordan 6 Infrared 'Salesman' isn't just any shoe debut. The 'Salesman' is inspired by a never-released sample from 1999, never seen by the public—until its 2026 launch.
Basketball fans know that the Air Jordan 6 Infrared rose to popularity after Michael Jordan wore the iconic shoe during the 1991 playoffs, when he won his first championship.
Terrance Harvey, footwear expert at the Jordan Brand, said that ever since Michael Jordan wore the iconic shoe during the 1991 game, the Air Jordan 6 Infrared has "represented greatness".
"It's the centrepiece of the Infrared Collection", says Harvey. "I'm excited for this newly reimagined icon to inspire fans to always strive for more".
Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AJ6 Infrared has seen several releases over the years, first in the year 2000.
One version, however, was kept a secret for nearly three decades—an Infrared sample that appeared in a 1999 seasonal preview catalogue before it was pulled from production. What set this version apart was the placement of the Infrared shade. Unlike other models, in this shoe, the bright, eye-catching Infrared colour was spread to most of the midsole instead of being reserved for the heel and parts of the toe.
Dropping for the first time in spring 2026, the Air Jordan 6 Infrared 'Salesman' brought that sample to life.
The Infrared shade depicted in the 'Salesman' shoe was reverse engineered by studying original 1991 and 2000 pairs side by side. The 'Salesman' is also the first non-collab AJ6 that looks and feels the most like the shoe that Michael Jordan wore during that iconic 1991 game.
This was achieved by reconstructing the toe shape to more closely match the shoe that MJ wore on the court. The tongue of the 'Salesman' shoe was also raised by 2 millimetres to more closely mimic all the AJ6 shoes that MJ wore.
The Air Jordan 6 Infrared 'Salesman' cheekily hints at the 1999 sample that was kept under wraps for so long by featuring the sample text printed on its inner collar. The 'Salesman' also sports a factory hangtag and packaging made to look like what shoe samples are packaged in when they're being reviewed. Typically, shoes packaged this way are used to sell to retailers. It's rare to see a consumer-ready shoe packaged this way, and thus, this is a nod to the fact that the Air Jordan 6 Infrared 'Salesman' is inspired by a sample never previously released.
The Air Jordan 6 Infrared 'Salesman' isn't just another shoe drop. It's a long-lost Air Jordan with lots of history finally getting its moment—on and off the court.
The Jordan Brand AJ6 Infrared 'Salesman' was released on 14 February 2026, on Nike.com and at select retailers.