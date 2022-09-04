Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Calzado para bebé e infantil

      $1,449

      Tu pequeño jugador podrá dominar el juego de pies con el Nike Blazer Mid '77. El look vintage y la sensación cómoda le permiten a este calzado clásico de la cancha salir del piso de madera para convertirse en una leyenda del estilo urbano.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Naranja total/Negro
      • Estilo: DA4088-100

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 sept 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 jun 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is

      • Can’t get them tight enough

        marinam849093006 - 02 feb 2022

        Just bought them.. very disappointed my sons feet slipped right out could not make them tight enough to stay on.