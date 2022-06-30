Elogiado en las calles por su sencillez clásica y su comodidad, el Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage regresa con su estilo de perfil bajo y un look de básquetbol de herencia. Con delicados detalles en gamuza, un diseño Swoosh retro y un cuello supersuave, es un calzado imprescindible en tu armario que te llevará donde sea.
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
IvanT664882887 - 22 feb 2022
Me encantan los blazer y sobretodo este modelo "Low" me parece mucho más cómodos que los "Mid", en general es un muy buen producto por el precio, sin embargo con el uso se van dañando y es difícil de lavar por la gamuza.
T M. - 31 ene 2022
After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.