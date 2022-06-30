Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Calzado para hombre

      $2,099

      Altamente valorado
      Negro/Vela/Negro/Blanco
      Blanco/Vela/Negro

      Elogiado en las calles por su sencillez clásica y su comodidad, el Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage regresa con su estilo de perfil bajo y un look de básquetbol de herencia. Con delicados detalles en gamuza, un diseño Swoosh retro y un cuello supersuave, es un calzado imprescindible en tu armario que te llevará donde sea.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Vela/Negro
      • Estilo: DA6364-101

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 jul 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • Buen estilo

        IvanT664882887 - 22 feb 2022

        Me encantan los blazer y sobretodo este modelo "Low" me parece mucho más cómodos que los "Mid", en general es un muy buen producto por el precio, sin embargo con el uso se van dañando y es difícil de lavar por la gamuza.

      • One time wear

        T M. - 31 ene 2022

        After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.