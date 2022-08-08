Creado para adaptarse al pie y diseñado para brindar comodidad, el Nike Air Huarache trae de regreso un modelo urbano popular. Es fácilmente combinable gracias a su parte superior con detalles suaves en cuero y una tela estilo neopreno supertranspirable que aporta el brillo perfecto. El cuello de corte low y la confección tipo cubrecalzado mantienen la elegancia. Su icónico clip del talón y la marca simple aportan el look de los 90 que tanto te gusta.
4.3 Estrellas
MikellS669182473 - 09 ago 2022
I have the Mowab in high school so when I seen these I had to snatch. Worth it.
c0b9dd0a-c852-4111-b2e1-a2630585c99a - 16 jul 2022
Always comfy but sizing is way off. Listen to reviews and buy 1 size bigger. Do better Nike!
amy447936635 - 27 jun 2022
Very nice and comfy shoe. Tried my actual shoes size and it was tight and not really comfortable.Felt like it would give me blisters but when I went a whole size up it was so comfy. Got it for a trip to universal and my feet didn’t hurt at all ! Wear all the time , most definitely would buy more !