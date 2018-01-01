PRACTICE IS PERFECTION Before joining any football academy, Robert's father introduced him

to various sports. Despite achieving great results in tennis, judo and

cross-country, Robert felt most at home on the football pitch. Although

he suffered a serious injury at an early stage of his career, he worked

relentlessly on improving his fitness and skills.



That training has led him to where he is today. His composure in front of

the goal, clinical finishing and ability to think one step ahead of the

defender make him an all-round striker deserving of an exceptional

boot. Nike Hypervenom is his weapon of choice.



