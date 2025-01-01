Shorts for summer: stay cool in the heat
When the temperatures start to rise, finding the right pair of our summer shorts can be a game-changer. Our high-performance designs combine sweat-wicking capabilities with comfort, so you can focus on your goals. Browse a range of silhouettes that let you move freely, whether you're pounding the pavement, setting a personal best in the gym or chilling out.
Sweat-wicking and supportive
Be prepared to go the distance in summer shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin for fast evaporation, so you'll stay dry and comfortable even when you're pushing your limits. No matter how many reps you do, your shorts will stay in place, thanks to elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Brief linings provide lightweight support, so you get the benefit of an extra layer without feeling weighed down. Plus, look out for side vents and mesh on the lower side panels that keep you feeling cool and moving freely.
Materials to beat the heat
When you up the intensity, you need fabric that keeps you cool. Seersucker shorts combat hot weather with an airy feel that won't cling to your skin. Plus, mesh-lined pockets minimise bunching, giving you a smooth and sleek look every time. Want to move with total freedom? You'll love our lightweight fabrics that allow unrestricted stretching. Meanwhile, look out for UV-resistant materials for extra protection from the sun.
Find your perfect fit
Looking for a silhouette that suits you? We have a pair of Nike summer shorts for you. For a barely-there feel that lets you run fast and free, look out for our mid-rise styles. Prefer a little more coverage? Go for a high-rise option with a wide elastic waistband that hugs your core and delivers supportive comfort. We have slim-fitting designs that skim your body for a streamlined look, and looser options that are ready for anything. We even have maternity shorts that are designed to support you and your growing bump.
Details that make a difference
At Nike, we know that the little details can have a big impact. Keep your must-have essentials within reach thanks to summer shorts with handy side pockets. For extra security, opt for styles with zip-up back pockets that are perfect for stashing your phone or cards. Interior and exterior drawcords let you adjust your fit until it feels just right. Plus, flexible waistbands lie flat against your skin to give an effortlessly streamlined touch.
Be part of our mission
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose Nike summer shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're rising up to face this challenge head on.