Purple Leggings & Tights(26)

Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
30% off
Nike Go
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
30% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
30% off
Nike One Wrap
Nike One Wrap Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Wrap
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
30% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
28% off
Nike Swim Victory
Nike Swim Victory Women's Slim Leggings
Nike Swim Victory
Women's Slim Leggings
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Floral Leggings
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Floral Leggings
€104.99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
€69.99
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
Sustainable Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts With Pockets (Maternity)
€34.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
€54.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
€49.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
€32.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€59.99
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
€44.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€39.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€27.99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
€99.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
€39.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
€34.99
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Leggings
€44.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
€32.99
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
€37.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
€29.99

Purple leggings: pro technology and a pop of colour

Bring a burst of bright colour to your workout wardrobe with a pair of Nike purple leggings. Whether you're after dark purple leggings for a gym session or lilac leggings for the sports pitch, we've got a range of shades to suit your personal taste. Each pair is crafted using our patented Dri-FIT technology, which works to wick sweat away from the skin so it can evaporate faster. The materials are incredibly lightweight and soft, so your leggings will feel like a second skin.

No need to hold back when you're working out—our purple tights are crafted with exceptional flex, so they stay opaque no matter how deep you lunge. The compressive structure supports your muscles as you move and then assists with recovery, allowing you to work harder for longer. Thanks to rigorous testing, our leggings retain their stretch throughout their lifecycle—so every wear is as comfortable as the first. Our dyes keep their colour wash after wash too, so your light purple leggings will look vibrant every time you pull them on.

Practical details ensure Nike leggings are ready for every challenge. We're talking zip-up pockets at the back and deep slip pockets at the sides that are ideal for phones. Our iconic Swoosh features on each pair as a mark of premium quality. Plus, options for all ages mean the whole family can enjoy an active day.

For a head-to-toe look, coordinate your purple leggings with tops and sports bras from our extended range, or mix and match with other colours for a fun effect. You can also join our journey to net-zero carbon and net-zero waste by choosing leggings made with recycled materials. Take our polyester for example—we divert plastic bottles from landfill and spin them into high-quality yarn. To join our mission, look for the Sustainable Materials tag across the range.